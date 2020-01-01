UEFA Champions League

FIFA's The Best Awards 2020: Nominees, when it is & your guide to player of the year ceremony

Leading players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are in the race for the prize

The fifth iteration of FIFA's The Best awards takes place this winter as football's supreme governing body pays tribute to those who have excelled over the season by handing out individual accolades.

Past players, journalists and fans are all consulted in the process of identifying the best players, with panels convened and online polls established to canvass for opinions.

Past winners include Megan Rapinoe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and, despite the unusual circumstances of the past year, there have been plenty of stand-out individual displays, so it will be competitive.

    The longlists of nominees were confirmed on November 25 and they will be narrowed down closer to the event.

    Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 awards, including the nominees in each category, voting and when it takes place.

    Contents

    1. When does The Best awards ceremony take place?
    2. The Best Men's Player of the Year 2020 nominees
    3. The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees
    4. The Best Men's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees
    5. The Best Women's Player of the Year 2020 nominees
    6. The Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees
    7. The Best Women's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees
    8. Puskas Award 2020 nominees

    When does The Best 2020 awards ceremony take place?

    This year's FIFA's The Best awards ceremony will be held on Thursday December 17, 2020.

    It will be a virtual event only, due to the public health measures that are in place across the world to suppress the spread of Covid-19.

    As well as The Best Men's and Women's player and coach awards, the winner of the Puskas Award for best goal will also be crowned.

    The FIFPro World 11 (Men's and Women's) will be revealed too, as will the winners of the FIFA Fair Play Award and the FIFA Fan Award.

    The nominees for the categories can be seen below.

    Voting is open to the public until midnight on Wednesday December 9, with the three finalists in each category set to be confirmed on Friday December 11.

    The Best Men's Player of the Year 2020 nominees

    Player Club(s) National team
    Thiago Alcantara Bayern Munich / Liverpool Spain
    Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium
    Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland
    Sadio Mane Liverpool Senegal
    Kylian Mbappe PSG France
    Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina
    Neymar PSG Brazil
    Sergio Ramos Real Madrid Spain
    Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Portugal
    Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt
    Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Netherlands

    The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees

    Player Club(s) National team
    Alisson Liverpool Brazil
    Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium
    Keylor Navas PSG Costa Rica
    Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Germany
    Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Slovenia
    Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona Germany

    The Best Men's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees

    Player Team(s) Nationality
    Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United Argentina
    Hans-Dieter Flick Bayern Munich Germany
    Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Germany
    Julen Lopetegui Sevilla Spain
    Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid France

    Megan Rapinoe Lionel Messi The Best 2019

    The Best Women's Player of the Year 2020 nominees

    Player Club(s) National team
    Lucy Bronze Lyon / Manchester City England
    Delphine Cascarino Lyon France
    Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway
    Pernille Harder Wolfsburg / Chelsea Denmark
    Jennifer Hermoso Barcelona Spain
    So-yun Ji Chelsea South Korea
    Sam Kerr Chelsea Australia
    Saki Kumagai Lyon Japan
    Dszenifer Maroszan Lyon Germany
    Vivianne Miedema Arsenal Netherlands
    Wendie Renard Lyon France

    The Best Women's Goalkeeper of the Year 2020 nominees

    Player Club(s) National team
    Ann-Katrin Berger Chelsea Germany
    Sarah Bouhaddi Lyon France
    Christiane Endler PSG Chile
    Hedvig Lindahl Wolfsburg / Atletico Madrid Sweden
    Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars USA
    Ellie Roebuck Manchester City England

    The Best Women's Coach of the Year 2020 nominees

    Player Team(s) Nationality
    Lluis Cortes Barcelona Spain
    Rita Guarino Juventus Italy
    Emma Hayes Chelsea England
    Stephan Lerch Wolfsburg Germany
    Hege Riise Kvinner Norway
    Jean-Luc Vasseur Lyon France
    Sarina Wiegman Netherlands Netherlands

    Puskas Award 2020 nominees

    Nominee Goal Video link
    Shirley Cruz for Costa Rica vs Panama (Jan 28, 2020) Click here to watch
    Giorgian De Arrascaeta for Flamengo vs Ceara (Aug 25, 2019 Click here to watch
    Jordan Flores for Dundalk vs Shamrock Rovers (Feb 28, 2020) Click here to watch
    Andre-Pierre Gignac for Tigres vs Pumas (Mar 1, 2020) Click here to watch
    Sophie Ingle for Chelsea vs Arsenal (Jan 19, 2020) Click here to watch
    Zlatko Junuzovic for Red Bull Salzburg vs Rapid Wien (Jun 24, 2020) Click here to watch
    Hlompho Kekana for Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City (Aug 20, 2019) Click here to watch
    Leonel Quinonez for Macara vs Universidad Catolica (Aug 19, 2019) Click here to watch
    Heung-min Son for Tottenham vs Burnley (Dec 7, 2019) Click here to watch
    Luis Suarez for Barcelona vs Mallorca (Dec 7, 2019) Click here to watch
    Caroline Weir for Man City vs Man Utd (Sep 7, 2019 Click here to watch

