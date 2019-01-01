FIFA Rankings: India move down two places to 103

The Indian national team have returned to the same ranking as February 2019

have dropped by two places in the July 2019 edition of the FIFA Rankings released on Thursday to be ranked 103.

The Indian national team were last in action in the Intercontinental Cup 2019 in July where Igor Stimac's side lost 4-2 against Tajikistan (119) and 5-2 against DPR Korea (118) before registering a 1-1 draw against Syria (87).

The Blue Tigers have been drawn in Group E alongside (62), Oman (87), Afghanistan (149) and Bangladesh (182) in the second round of the joint preliminary qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) .

(5) and Oman (12) are both inside the top 15 in the AFC rankings, where stand 18th.

Across the globe, newly crowned Copa America champions have displaced , to be ranked 20 points behind who continue to lead at the summit. Finishing third in the South American competition, (10) have moved into the top 10 other than quarter-finalists (8).

Elsewhere, Concacaf Gold Cup champions have also moved up six places to 12th and runners-up USA up eight places to 22nd while African Cup of Nations winners are the biggest movers in the July edition with a 28-spot upward stride to 40th.