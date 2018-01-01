FIFA Rankings: India end 2018 at 97th spot

The final release of the FIFA rankings this year sees no change in the position of Stephen Constantine's men...

The Indian national team continued to hold its 97th rank in final FIFA rankings of the year released on Thursday. They have climbed eight places in 2018 after ending the year at the 105th spot in 2017.

The Blue Tigers were last in action in a friendly against Jordan which ended in a 2-1 defeat on November 17, 2018, and has not played since.

The squad convened in New Delhi for a short camp and has flown to Abu Dhabi for the AFC Asian Cup campaign.

India have another international friendly lined up on December 27 away to Oman who have climbed up a spot to 82.

Stephen Constantine and co. are preparing for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup that will be held in UAE in January. They are placed in Group A alongside UAE, Bahrain and Thailand.

Thailand and UAE remain at 118 and 79 respectively. Bahrain dropped one spot to 113.

Meanwhile, Belgium ended the year at the top of the rankings. World Cup winners France are a close second with just one point separating the two nations.