FIFA Rankings: India drop to 103

The Indian national team dropped six spots to 103 in the latest set of FIFA Rankings released on Thursday. India are currently 18th in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) region.

The Blue Tigers had ended 2018 at the 97th rank before they exited the 2019 Asian Cup at the group stage. Asian Cup champions Qatar have made the biggest move both by points and places, climbing 38 spots to 55th in the rankings.