FIFA ranking: Jamaica vs Mexico - How do CONCACAF Nations League teams compare?

Jamaica awaits Mexico as they head into their second 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League group game

Mexico will take on Jamaica in their second CONCACAF Nations League Group A game on June 14.

In the 2022-21 edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, which is only the second edition of the tournament, Mexico and Jamaica are placed in Group A alongside Suriname.

Mexico played their group stage opener at the weeekend against Suriname and El Tri started their campaign with a 3-0 win.

Jamaica are set to play their third match of the group stage. They already played Suriname twice and have a 1-1 draw and a 3-1 victory in the bag heading towards an all-important clash against the group's strong favourites.

In the 2019-20 edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, Jamaica competed in League B which is the second tier of the league and gained promotion to the top tier in which they will compete against the likes of Mexico and defending champions United States.

Mexico lost out to eventual champions United States in the semi-final of the previous edition of the CONCACAF Nations League.

What is Mexico's FIFA Ranking?

The Mexico national team, under the guidance of former Barcelona head coach Gerard Martino, are currently ninth in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking published on March 31, 2022. They are also the top-ranked nation in the CONCACAF region and have climbed three places from 12th compared to the FIFA ranking in February 2022.

Martino's men are set to compete in their eighth consecutive FIFA World Cup this year. The team has made it to the last 16 in each of their seven previous World Cup outings.

What is Jamaica's FIFA Ranking?

El Tri are up against Jamaica, who have made their debut in top tier of the CONCACAF Nations League by gaining promotion from League B in their previous edition.

The Reggae Boyz are ranked 64th in the world and sixth among CONCACAF nations in the latest FIFA Ranking.

The team coached by Paul Hall dropped two places (from 62 to 64) despite losing only 0.13 points from the FIFA ranking released in February 2022.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.

What are Mexico's recent fixtures?

Date

Type

Result

April 27, 2022

Friendly

Mexico 0-0 Guatemala

May 28, 2022

Friendly

Mexico 2-1 Nigeria

June 2, 2022

Friendly

Mexico 0-2 Uruguay

June 5, 2022

Friendly

Mexico 0-0 Ecuador

June 11, 2022

CONCACAF Nations League

Mexico 3-0 Suriname

June 14, 2022

CONCACAF Nations League

Jamaica vs Mexico

Latest FIFA ranking (world)

Ranking

Team

Pts

1

Brazil

1832.69

2

Belgium

1827

3

France

1789.85

4

Argentina

1765.13

5

England

1761.71

6

Italy

1723.31

7

Spain

1709.19

8

Portugal

1674.48

9

Mexico

1658.82

10

Netherlands

1658.66

64

Jamaica

1378.62

Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)

CONCACAF rank

World ranking

Team

1

9

Mexico

2

15

United States

3

31

Costa Rica

4

38

Canada

5

61

Panama

6

64

Jamaica

7

74

El Salvador

8

79

Curacao

9

82

Honduras

10

90

Haiti