FIFA backs Praful Patel’s short-term roadmap for Indian football

The governing body for football has categorically stated that the recommendations made in 2018 still require further consideration…

FIFA has come out strongly in support of the All Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel and have asked the ‘rebel’ clubs to cooperate for the betterment of Indian football at large.

In a letter addressed to Ranjit Bajaj, who is the co-owner of , FIFA Acting Deputy Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom stated that the recommendations given by the two-member panel of Alex Phillips and Nic Coward last year are not necessarily binding and that the Indian FA are in the best position to review and decide on how to best implement it.





FIFA acknowledged that the recommendations suggested need further introspection before they are being implemented.

Patel has stated that the Indian FA would like the existing arrangement of the country's domestic football league structure to continue for three more years. It has been suggested that the (ISL) winners would get the AFC play-off berth.





However, six I-League clubs weren't in favour of the above-mentioned suggestion and instead chose to write to FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) hoping that the two bodies would intervene.





Interestingly, FIFA has once again mentioned that they would assist the AIFF, who under the leadership of Patel and Kushal Das, who serves as the General Secretary, the Indian FA are best placed to find a viable solution for the long-term sustainable development of club football in .



Below are the excerpts from the letter:

AIFF Roadmap for the sustainable development of top-level Indian club football

The review performed in 2018 did indeed identify a number of complex issues which require a prudent and measured approach, encompassing the positions of all relevant stakeholders, in order to be appropriately addressed. After further discussions, it was clear that there are numerous aspects of the recommendations that still require further consideration prior to them being implemented. We understand that based on this the AIFF President has met the clubs and suggested a short-term solution until a more sustainable long-term solution can be found following continued consultation with all stakeholders.

We therefore strongly believe that the AIFF is best placed to do this and we are confident that a thorough and effective process can be managed by the AIFF in its role as the governing body for football in India.

FIFA, together with the AFC, remains available to assist and support the AIFF with this process and it will be important that all clubs work closely with the AIFF as the cooperation of all stakeholders will be fundamental to ensuring that the best way forward for top-level football in India is found.

