Fifa hit former Botswana official Mooketsi Kgotlele with bribery sanction

The governing body’s ethics committee imposed the sanction on Kgotlele after finding him guilty of corruption

Fifa have banned past Botswana Football Association (BFA) general secretary Mooketsi Kgotlele for life, having found him guilty of corruption.

The punishment was handed out by the adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee at football’s governing body, having found him culpable of receiving bribes to influence the outcome of matches.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee has found Mr. Mooketsi Kgotlele, former general secretary of the Botswana Football Association (BFA), guilty of having accepted bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics,” the statement of the ethics committee read .

“The formal ethics proceedings against Mr. Kgotlele were initiated on 6 September 2018 and stem from an extensive investigation into various attempts to manipulate international matches for betting purposes by Mr. Wilson Raj Perumal, a known match-fixer.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber of the Independent ethics committee found that Mr. Kgotlele had breached art. 12 (Bribery) of the 2006 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

“Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr. Kgotlele.”

Kgotlele’s ban is effective immediately.