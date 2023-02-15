FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Saudi Arabia to host the next edition of the Club World Cup

Saudi Arabia are set to host the 2023 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup which will be held between December 12 to December 22, 2023.

Saudi Arabia to host Club World Cup 2023

Al-Hilal became first Saudi club to reach final

Saudi to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The decision was taken at a FIFA Council meeting on February 14, only a few days after Al-Hilal became the first Saudi club to reach the final of the tournament. Real Madrid eventually won the title beating Al-Hilal 5-3 in the final. Saudi Arabia will be only the sixth host of the competition since its inception in 2000.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Along with the FIFA Club World Cup, the country is also set to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking on Saudi Arabia hosting the competitions, the country's sports minister HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, said. "We are honored and extremely excited to be given the opportunity to welcome the world’s leading football clubs and their fans to Saudi Arabia. Many fans will have recently witnessed our ability as a nation to compete at the highest possible level on the pitch. Now we have the chance to prove we are also world-class hosts off it. We look forward to showcasing our genuine love of the game and our desire to be a force for good.

"Today is another important step forward on our journey of transformation in football and as a country and I trust all involved will see for themselves the undeniable progress being made at many different levels. We host international sports for the simple reason that we truly believe in the power of sport to inspire our boys and girls, to create new connections and build new relationships. This will mean so much to our people where 70% are under the age of 35 and are absolutely obsessed with football."

The president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) Yasser Al Misehal stated, "The FIFA Club World Cup is a special competition that has delivered incredible moments. Not only has it gifted many memories to millions across the globe, the tournament has created new international rivalries and forged new friendships within the game. We thank FIFA for their trust in us to deliver an exceptional edition of the event.

"Saudi football is going through an unprecedented of growth, there is fresh energy and a sense of optimism thanks to a clear strategy across all areas of the game. Currently, we’ve more players registered at all age groups for boys and girls than ever before. We have more qualified coaches, more qualified referees, better governance and stronger domestic leagues including the SPL. The future is bright, and this tournament is another highlight to look forward to especially when you consider some of the mouthwatering fixtures and players who might take part."

WHAT NEXT? Saudi Arabia are also in contention to host the 2026 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.