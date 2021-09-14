FIFA 22 ratings: Ibrahimovic, Kessie & Milan's best players revealed

With October's release of the game just around the corner, EA Sports and the Ratings Collective have begun revealing player ratings from the top clubs

Seven-time Champions League winners Milan are back at Europe's elite table after a seven-year absence in 2021-22, and Stefano Pioli now has a star-studded squad at his disposal that has the potential to deliver great things in both continental and domestic competition.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the man leading from the front in the current Milan side, which also boasts the likes of Franck Kessie, Theo Hernandez, Olivier Giroud and Brahim Diaz.

But how do the Rossoneri's best players measure up in the ratings on FIFA 22? Goal is on hand to bring you everything you need to know about the squad in EA Sports’ new game.

AC Milan FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Mike Maignan GK 84 Franck Kessie CDM 84 Zlatan Ibrahimovic ST 84 Theo Hernandez LB 84 Simon Kjaer CB 83 Alessio Romagnoli CB 82 Ante Rebic LM 82 Alessandro Florenzi RB 81 Ismael Bennacer CM 80 Olivier Giroud ST 79 Fikayo Tomori CB 79 Tiemoue Bakayoko CDM 79 Brahim Diaz CAM 78 Davide Calabria RB 78 Samu Castillejo RW 77 Rafael Leao LW 77 Sandro Tonali CDM 77 Andrea Conti RB 76 Alexis Saelemaekers RW 76

Milan have three outfield players ranked at a squad-high of 84 in the form of Ibrahimovic, Kessie and Hernandez, with number one goalkeeper Mike Maignan earning the same grade.

Denmark defender Kjaer comes in at 83, one ahead of Romagnoli and Rebic, while Florenzi, who spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, has been classified at 81.

Bennacer is rated at 80 and former Chelsea duo Giroud and Tomori are at 79 alongside Bakayoko, who is currently on loan at San Siro from Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid loanee Diaz and Calabria have received 78 grades, with Samu Castillejo, Rafael Leao and Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali ranked just below at 77.

Finally, right-sided pairing Andrea Conti and Alexis Saelemaekers are ranked at 76 apiece to complete a well-balanced Rossoneri squad bursting with exciting talent.