FIFA 21

FIFA 21 passing: Which players have the highest rating on the game?

Josh Thomas
@Joshua_Thomas97
Comments()
Messi/De Bruyne/Kroos
Getty
EA Sports has revealed the names you'll want to be playing with if you like to pass your way to goal

The fast pace of a FIFA game often relies heavily on players capable of keeping the ball moving and picking the right pass at the right time. 

Ahead of FIFA 21's release, EA Sports has named the top 20 passers in the upcoming game with Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne taking out top spot with a passing rating of 93. 

The Belgian midfielder, rated 91 overall, enjoyed a stellar 2019-20 campaign and was recently named the Premier League's Player of the Year

Editors' Picks

More teams

    De Bruyne has narrowly edged out Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos as FIFA 21's best passer with the duo both given pass ratings of 91. 

    Passing is incidentally deemed to be Messi's third best attribute in the game with the Argentine handed 95-rated dribbling and 92-rated shooting. 

    Alone in fourth spot is a less familiar name with Villarreal's central midfielder Daniel Parejo proving he knows how to pick out a pass in La Liga

    Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only defender to make the top 20 this year with an impressive passing rating of 87. 

    Article continues below

    Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has just made the cut despite playing little football over the past year, with the German's overall rating dropping to 82. 

    Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is also included in the list with the Brazilian remaining a great all-round attacking threat in FIFA 21. 

    Players with the best passing in FIFA 21

    Player Club Overall rating Passing
    Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 91 93
    Lionel Messi Barcelona 93 91
    Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88 91
    Daniel Parejo Villarreal 85 90
    Luka Modric Real Madrid 87 89
    Christian Eriksen Inter 85 88
    David Silva Real Sociedad 86 88
    Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 87 88
    Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 85 87
    Miralem Pjanic Barcelona 85 87
    Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 87 87
    Pedro Leon Eibar 79 87
    Luis Alberto Lazio 85 86
    Paul Pogba Manchester United 86 86
    Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 88 86
    Joao Moutinho Wolves 83 86
    Neymar Paris Saint-Germain 91 86
    Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain 86 85
    Thiago Liverpool 85 85
    Mesut Ozil Arsenal 82 85

    Close