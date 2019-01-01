FIFA 20

FIFA 20 soundtrack: Artists, songs & music on new game, reveal date

EA Sports
EA Sports have a reputation for collaborating with the most exciting artists to soundtrack their game

FIFA soundtracks are integral to the experience of playing the actual game, with iconic classics by Blur, alt-J and Beck almost as memorable as the gameplay itself.

EA Sports tend to draw their soundtracks from both established and rising global artists who hail from diverse genres.

With the latest edition of the game set for release on September 27, Goal takes a look at which bands and artists are set to appear in FIFA 20.

When will the FIFA 20 soundtrack be announced?

EA Sports have been biding their time with revealing the soundtrack for FIFA 20, when in previous years the soundtracks were announced several weeks prior to the full launch.

Last year, the soundtrack for FIFA 19 was released in full on August 31. 

As of Tuesday, however, EA Sports haven't unveiled any of the game's official tracks, so they might not release them until the week of the game's release on September 27.

What songs will be on the FIFA 20 soundtrack?

EA Sports are still keeping quiet on the contents of the soundtrack, though they have included some songs in their beta versions – but that's not to say that these songs will even appear in the final iteration of the FIFA 20 release.

Bastille's 'The Waves', Half Alive's 'Runaway' and Another Sky's 'The Cracks' all featured in beta version of the game, and could feature in FIFA 20.

The tracks remained in keeping with EA Sports tendency to select upbeat songs that straddle indie pop and alternative.

FIFA 19 soundtrack

The FIFA 19 soundtrack featured a diverse smattering of hip-hop, alternative, indie, electropop and R&B selections from artists such as Childish Gambino, Courtney Barnett, Young Fathers, Billie Eilish and Confidence Man.

The full FIFA 19 soundtrack is below.

Artist Song Country
Andreya Triana Beautiful People UK
Atomic Drum Assembly Island Life UK
Bakar Big Dreams UK
Bantu & Dr Chaii Jackie Chan Zimbabwe
Bas Tribe (feat. J. Cole) USA
BC Unidos Take It Easy (feat. U.S. Girls & Ledinsky) Sweden
Bearson It's Not This (feat. Lemaitre & Josh Pan) Norway
Billie Eilish you should see me in a crown USA
Bob Moses Heaven Only Knows Canada
Broods Peach New Zealand
Bugzy Malone Ordinary People UK
Childish Gambino Feels Like Summer USA
Confidence Man Out The Window Australia
Courtney Barnett City Looks Pretty Australia
Crystal Fighters Another Level UK/Spain
Death Cab For Cutie Gold Rush USA
Easy Life Pockets UK
Ghali Habibi Italy
Gizmo Varillas & Baio Losing You (Baio remix) Spain/USA
Gorillaz Sorcererz UK
Husky Loops feat. MEI & Count Counsellor Everytime I Run UK
Jacob Banks Love Ain't Enough UK
Jungle Beat 54 (All Good Now) UK
Kojey Radical Water (with Mahalia & Swindle) UK
LADAMA Porro Maracatu (TOY SELECTAH remix) Brazil/Colombia/Venezuela/USA
Lao Ra Pa'lante Colombia
Logic Warm It Up (feat. Young Sinatra) USA
LSD (Labrinth, Sia, Diplo) Genius USA
Mansionair Violet City Australia
No/Me Consistent USA
NoMBe Drama (feat. Big Data) Germany/USA
Ocean Wisdom Tom & Jerry UK
Octavian Lightning UK
Peggy Gou It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) South Korea
Sam Fender Play God UK
Stealth Truth Is UK
Stereo Honey Where No One Knows Your Name UK
SUN SILVA Blue Light UK
Tom Misch Good To Be Home (feat. Loyle Carner, Barney Artist & Rebel Kleff) UK
Tove Styrke Sway Sweden
Wovoka Gentle 1000 Opera Singers Working In Starbucks UK
Yolanda Be Cool Musika (feat. Kwanzaa Posse) Australia/South Africa
Young Fathers Border Girl Scotland

Close