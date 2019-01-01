FIFA 20: Ronaldo, Kane and Hazard selected in devastating FUT TOTW

Wednesday's FUT TOTW includes a host of attacking stars, including a devastating front three

Cristiano Ronaldo has made FIFA Ultimate Team's latest Team of the Week after moving onto 99 international goals for .

superstar Ronaldo is closing on Ali Daei's all-time world record of 109 after another four goals in the international break.

Ronaldo hit a ruthless hat-trick against Lithuania in qualifying, before netting again against Luxembourg to nudge towards three figures.

His 94-rated in-form card is joined in a thrilling FUT front three by Harry Kane and Eden Hazard.

Kane ended the qualifying campaign having netted in all eight matches, hitting 12 goals in total as the competition's leading scorer.

It's the international's second in-form card in FIFA 20, with his 91-rated card surpassing the 90 version from TOTW 5.

Hazard is struggling for but scored twice in 's win against to earn a 92-rated card, while midfielders Toni Kroos and John McGinn were rewarded for their own goal-scoring exploits.

McGinn's 84-rated CAM card is particularly intriguing as it has more in-game stats then Georginio Wijnaldum's popular 86 in-form.

Nicolas Otamendi, often seen as a liability at , earned a place with his performances for but his 85 special card has only been bumped up to 59 pace.

We take a look at the latest squad in full below.

FUT TEAM OF THE WEEK

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma ( ) - 86

CB: Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City) - 85

CB: Nico Elvedi ( ) - 82

RB: Stefan Lainer (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 81

CM: Thomas Partey ( ) - 84

CM: Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 89

LM: Ole Kristian Selnaes (Shenzhen FC) - 81

CAM : John McGinn ( ) - 84

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Piemonte Calcio) - 94

LF: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) - 92

ST: Harry Kane ( ) - 91

SUBSTITUTES

GK: Andre Onana ( ) - 84

LB: Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 81

RW: Nicolo Zaniolo ( ) - 80

RM: Robert Skov ( ) - 81

RW: Gerard Moreno ( ) - 86

ST: Raul Jimenez ( ) - 83

ST: Teemu Pukki ( ) - 81

RESERVES

CB: Scott Wharton (Northampton Town) - 74

CDM: Alex Kral ( ) - 80

ST: Famara Diedhiou ( ) - 79

ST: Victor Osimhen ( ) - 80

LW: Duvan Vergara (America de Cali) - 76