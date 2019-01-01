FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Pogba and Hazard headline stacked squad

The two Premier League stars are the notable names leading this week's top performers

A busy international break produced a star-studded Team of the Week as EA Sports unveiled the latest squad headlined by Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard.

Pogba and Hazard join the fray after leading and , respectively, to a pair of wins in qualifying. Pogba's France battered and Moldova by a combined 8-1 scoreline while Hazard and Belgium scored three goals over two wins against and Cyprus.

Joining the Premier League duo are a number of other high-rated cards, including striker Memphis Depay, star Jordi Alba and maestro Miralem Pjanic.

defender Hector Moreno, centre-back Kamil Glik, and 's Nico Schulz and Russian star Denis Cheryshev are also included among the starting XI.

The squad also includes a trio of hero cards from African Cup of Nations qualifying, led by Democratic Republic of the Congo striker.

Joining him are Cedric Amissi as well as 's Steve Mounie.

See the full squad below...

STARTING XI