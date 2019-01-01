FIFA 19 Team of the Season: Release dates, squad information & everything you need to know

Each year, EA Sports releases special squads for each of the major leagues including all the best performers from the past 12 months

The end of the football season is always an exciting one for fans as titles get decided and promotions and relegations are finalised.

It's also an exciting time for FIFA players as the Teams of the Season (TOTS) are selected for all the major leagues, adding a whole host of highly-rated players into the game.

Every year, squads are selected from the best-performing players for each of the top five leagues in Europe, as well as some other leagues from around the world and a community-selected squad which represents the "Most Consistent Team of the Season."

Goal explains the various Teams of the Season and looks at which players might be chosen for the 23-man squads.

When will Teams of the Season be announced?

Due to the release of the World Cup expansion for FIFA 18, the squads were released earlier than usual in 2018, beginning on April 27, but is likely that this year's Team of the Season rollout will not begin until May.

Most Consistent Team of the Season

Every year, the first squad released is a team of players who performed well throughout the season for their teams, but often operated below the radar and, as a result, did not get any in-form items in Team of the Week. Players who never scored hat-tricks or braces but still ended up with plenty of goals are usually included as they put in consistent performances while never quite becoming headline players.

Before FIFA 18, the FIFA community selected three separate Most Consistent Teams of the Season - one for each card level: gold, silver and bronze. However, this was changed to just one Community Team of the Season in last year's edition of Ultimate Team.

The voting was also moved away from the FIFA Forums on EA's own website and instead was chosen by visitors to FUT fan sites FUThead and FUTwiz. Players are selected from each of the top five leagues to make up the overall squad, while some of those chosen might also be later selected in their respective league's team of the season.

Premier League Team of the Season

The Premier League Team of the Season is often the most-anticipated squad as the majority of FIFA gamers have EPL squads and thus want to upgrade them with TOTS players.

Four Premier League players were included in the overall Team of the Year in January - David de Gea, Virgil van Dijk, N'Golo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne. These are all rated 95 and above and if they are included in the Premier League TOTS, then the new players might have lower overall ratings than these cards.

Stars who have received Player of the Month awards throughout the season are likely to be included, such as Eden Hazard and Raheem Sterling, whose TOTS versions will get points upgrades.

The Team of the Season is usually filled with players from marquee clubs, but often has a few players from lower down the table thrown down, such as ' Matt Doherty or West Ham's Felipe Anderson.

Team of the Season

This is the first year where La Liga's Team of the Season won't contain the two best players in the game, as Cristiano Ronaldo moved on to last summer. Lionel Messi will headline the team, as he does every year, with another 99-rated version likely. This will have slightly different stats to the Team of the Year card, making both of them useful depending on your play style.

's excellent domestic season should see them dominate the squad, with Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba set to join Messi among the Barca contingent. and should be well represented as well, with Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann expected to feature. Atleti's defence continued to prevent goals, ensuring places for Jan Oblak and Diego Godin, while Lucas Hernandez is also a contender ahead of his transfer to .

Iago Aspas, Cristhian Stuani and Wissam Ben Yedder are among the top scorers in La Liga this season and should take some of the spots in the 23-man squad.

Team of the Season

were runaway winners of Ligue 1 again in 2018-19, with their attacking trio scoring more goals than most teams between them. Kylian Mbappe broke the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career, while Neymar averaged a goal every 90 minutes before being ruled out through injury. Edinson Cavani had another solid season, while Angel Di Maria rediscovered his best form too.

PSG's backline was as dominant as their frontline, meaning Thiago Silva and Marquinhos are likely to be included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season first XI. 's Mike Maignan and Walter Daniel Benitez are likely to compete for the starting goalkeeper spot.

Nicolas Pepe was one of the league's breakout stars and is in demand in the transfer market, while his Lille team-mate Thiago Mendes was one of the best all-round players in Europe this season. After his failed move to , Nabil Fekir helped challenge for a place, while Memphis Depay impressed in Europe and in the league.

Team of the Season

Juventus's marquee signing Cristiano Ronaldo is guaranteed to lead the Serie A Team of the Season and his previous FIFA 19 cover star status will probably ensure another 99-rated version. Ronaldo played up front and on the wing for Juventus as they won their eighth league title in a row, meaning fans will be eager to find out which position he will line out in in the Serie A Team of the Season.

The Italian champions will be represented across the pitch, from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to defenders Alex Sandro and Joao Cancelo, midfielder Miralem Pjanic and then Ronaldo up front. Plenty of other Juve players will be considered with and also well represented as they battled for the runners-up spot in the league.

Kalidou Koulibaly's Team of the Season version should be one of the best defenders in FIFA 19, while Mile Skriniar won't be far behind. goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was consistent all season, while striker Krzysztof Piatek was the Rossoneri's top scorer despite only arriving in January.

Team of the Season

Unlike the other top five leagues, the Bundesliga Team of the Season is decided by a fan vote through the official Bundesliga website . Fans are given the option to vote for one player in each position to make up the starting XI, with the substitute bench then decided by EA Sports (but usually containing many of the other nominees who missed the cut for the first team).

Bayern Munich and 's fierce contest for the title this season means that both teams will have many players in the squad, with Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho definite inclusions for Dortmund and Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich guaranteed to be included for Bayern.

's Luka Jovic is one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe this summer, thanks to his exploits in the Bundesliga and the , while his partner in attack, Sebastien Haller, is also a candidate for Team of the Season.

's defence has been watertight for much of the season, meaning their goalkeeper and all of their backline is firmly in contention, while 's Yann Sommer is a strong possibility to take one of the goalkeeping spots.

Article continues below

Rest of the World Team of the Season

In FIFA 18, instead of a Rest of the World Team of the Season, EA Sports released 50 individual players rather than squad of the best performers from around the globe. This was a countdown of the top 50 players from outside Europe's top five leagues and was revealed in batches of 10 players over five weeks.

Unlike the main Team of the Season players, each of these players is untradeable and not available through packs. Instead, they can only be earned through completing Daily and Weekly Objectives or else through special Squad Building Challenges.

There will also be Squad Building Challenges to accompany the main Team of the Seasons from each of the top leagues, containing additional players not named in the main squad. These are only available for a limited time and are not tradeable on the transfer market.