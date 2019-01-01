FIFA 19 Community Team of the Season: Ibrahimovic, Alderweireld and Thiago star

The trio are among the top names picked after enjoying fine seasons with their respective clubs

The Community TOTS has been chosen through a vote and picked from 103 nominees who never made it into a TOTW.

Each year, the first squad released is made up of players who performed well throughout the campaign but often went unnoticed – and, consequentially, did not receive in-form items in Team of the Week.

Those who hadn't scored hat-tricks or braces but still scored a prolific number of goals tend to be included, due to having performed consistently despite not being regarded as a marquee player.

Voters were tasked to build their own 23-man squads consisting of least two goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders and three forwards. To make sure that an even spread of players from different competitions were involved, only four players from the same league were allowed to be chosen.

This year, Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the way in the FIFA 19 Community Team of the Season following his goalscoring prowess with .

See the full squads below...

FIFA 19 Community Team of the Season XI

Mercurial Swede Ibrahimovic hit nine goals in nine games so far in this term and has recorded a further two assists to boot, helping his side to second in the Western Conference. Thiago joins him after a season in which his importance to reigning champions has been underlined, remaining a consistent performer as they wrestle with rivals for the title. Marc-Andre ter Stegen gets the nod in goal, with duo Alex Telles and Felipe joined by Bayern's Niklas Sule and 's Toby Alderweireld in defence. Brazilian duo Allan and Oscar link up with Thiago in midfield, while Sergio Busquets is also named. Out wide, Yannick Carrasco earns a spot after scoring five goals in seven games for Dalian Yifang so far this year. Position Player Club GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen LB Alex Telles Porto CB Felipe Porto CB Niklas Sule Bayern Munich CB Toby Alderweireld Tottenham CDM Sergio Busquets Barcelona CDM Thiago Bayern Munich CM Allan CM Oscar Shanghai SIPG LM Yannick Carrasco Dalian Yifang ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy FIFA 19 Community Team of the Season Bench/reserves

In the reserves TOTS, shot-stopper Andre Onana makes the grade following a heroic campaign where the Dutch side eliminated the likes of and .

's John Stones also gets a nod, along with Juventus midfielder Emre Can and striker Joao Moutinho who has been impressive in the Premier League.