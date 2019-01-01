What has been the impact of ISL on Indian football? FICCI GOAL 2019 to explore

The convention on Indian football will see discussion on various topics by key stakeholders...

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FICCI) convention on the business of football in - GOAL 2019 - is all set for its sixth edition on March 26th and 27th at Federation House, Tansen Marg, New Delhi.

With ’s largest international convention on the business of football set to be graced by the bigwigs of Indian football, important topics related to the subject are set to be discussed and hopefully addressed.

Planned sessions for discussion include the regional & national impact of (ISL) on the Indian football scenario, future of football broadcasting in India, the various avenues of sponsorship and foreign investment in Indian football.

Has the ISL been able to impact the Indian football eco-system, both regionally and nationally? How has the fared in this concern? Is the current system able to produce a competitive Indian team that has the ability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup - a dream for the fans of the sport?

Have the leagues helped create a talent pool that is wide and deep enough to support this dream?

These are questions that will be addressed at FICCI GOAL 2019 by some of the experts of the game.

I-League CEO Sunandho Dhar, FC CEO Indranil Das Blah, owner Ranjit Bajaj, CTO Mandar Tamhane and Indian star Sunil Chhetri are among the panelists for the very same discussion.

The initiative was established by FICCI and AIFF to support the development of the Indian football industry and promote strategic dialogue around the game. GOAL 2019 will look to build off of the success of its previous editions.

Have you registered yet for FICCI GOAL 2019?