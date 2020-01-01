Fernandinho wants to be remembered as Man City’s best Brazilian after committing to new contract

The experienced South American has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2013, taking in 300 appearances and collecting an enviable haul of major honours

Fernandinho wants to be remembered as the finest Brazilian talent to have ever represented , with his legacy as things stand placing him towards the top of that chart.

The experienced South American has been at the Etihad Stadium since being snapped up from in the summer of 2013.

He has taken in 300 appearances for the Blues and collected an enviable haul of major trophies, including three Premier League titles.

More teams

His value to the cause has never been lost on those around him, with a versatile operator having recently committed to another 12-month contract extension.

When the day comes for him to walk away from English football, Fernandinho hopes his achievements will stand the test of time.

Quizzed by CityTV on whether he can be considered the best player from to have graced the Blues’ books, the 34-year-old said: “I don’t know, maybe. I’m not sure.

“I was the first Brazilian to win the Premier League for City. That’s nice.

“For sure there will be other Brazilians playing for City in the future but that’s the legacy I want to leave.

“Everyone who comes from my country to play for this club has to play with hunger and belief and honour for this badge, give everything on the pitch to try and win games and title. I think that is what I have done.”

Fernandinho was signed by City during the reign of Manuel Pellegrini and claimed a Premier League crown in his debut campaign.

He has remained a regular and model of consistency under Pep Guardiola and sees plenty of similarities between the two highly-rated coaches that he has worked with in Manchester.

“Both of them like their team to play simple football,” said Fernandinho.

Article continues below

“The good football, beautiful football, is always played the simple way.

“For sure, Manuel was really calm in the way that he talked and behaved with the players. Pep is younger and is a bit more energetic in how he gives information to players in the training sessions and in games.

“Both of them are exceptional managers and I am thankful to both of them. They helped me to improve as a player and as a person as well.”