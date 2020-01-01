‘Fernandes will be like Eriksen or Silva for Man Utd’ - €55m midfielder ‘has the lot’, says ex-Sporting team-mate

The Red Devils have invested heavily in the Portugal international and a former club-mate expects him to be a success at a “monster football club”

Bruno Fernandes “has the lot”, according to former team-mate Yannick Bolasie, and can become ’s answer to David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen.

The Red Devils have invested €55 million (£47m/$60m) in the international midfielder.

They had been in the market for a creative influence to rival the talent possessed by Premier League and European rivals.

Fernandes, after a protracted chase, is considered to be a perfect fit for those at Old Trafford.

Bolasie, who played alongside the 25-year-old at Sporting, is of that opinion and expects a man who had recorded 13 goals and 10 assists this season before heading to Old Trafford to thrive in .

The former and forward told The Mirror: “Bruno has the lot to be honest. I think he will cope fine with the expectations.

“When he was at Sporting he controlled all the matches. Everything Sporting did went through him.

“He can play with both feet and is not afraid to shoot with his left but his right foot is his main foot. He can see a pass and has good long-range passing, free-kicks and penalties.

“He is at his best getting on the half turn and making passes in between the lines. He likes giving passes and likes scoring, that is his game. He knows what he can do and is good at and can link up with the forward players really well.

“He has his own style because he has been in before but has similarities to De Bruyne, Silva and Eriksen.”

Bolasie added: “Bruno likes to go and get the ball and might end up on the left side or end up on the right.

“He needs to play with that protection behind to give him that freedom to venture around rather than adapting to the team.

“It will be interesting to see how United end up using him. But he always wanted to play in the Premier League, for sure, and it is going to be a good test for him.

“It's much slower in Portugal and nowhere near the Premier League's tempo. In some of the games in Portugal he could probably coast through whereas in the Premier League no matter who you are playing, the opponents won't let you walk over them.”

Bolasie is not surprised to see Fernandes taking a step up in class and feels United can provide the ideal platform for his undoubted talent.

He said: “It is always going to be a great option and is a good move for Bruno. It is a monster of a football club, it doesn't matter where they are right now.

“If you go there your life changes – on the field and off the field. He has a chance to shine but football is about results so let's see.”

Fernandes made his debut for the Red Devils against Wolves, but was unable to prevent them from being held to a goalless draw which has dropped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to eighth spot.