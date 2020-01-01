'Fernandes has a massive heart & immense quality' - Telles lauds 'decisive' Man Utd team-mate

The Brazilian defender says he's proud to play alongside a man who has quickly established himself as the Red Devils' "main player"

Bruno Fernandes has a "massive heart and immense quality", according to Alex Telles, who has lauded his "decisive" team-mate.

Fernandes has had an immediate impact on English football since completing a €55 million (£50m/$67m) move to Old Trafford from CP in January.

The 26-year-old was the driving force behind United's run to a third-place Premier League finish and three semi-finals in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign, as he hit 12 goals in his first 22 appearances for the club.

More teams

The international has carried that form into the new season, contributing 11 goals and six assists to the Red Devils' cause in 18 outings across all competitions, and he was rewarded for his performances in the top flight with the Player of the Month award for November.

Telles, who joined United for £18m ($24m) on deadline day, played against Fernandes on several occasions during his time at , and says it's a "pleasure" to now be playing alongside the ex-Sporting star after his struggles against him in the Primeira Liga.

“So, me and Bruno have known each other for a while now,” the Brazilian left-back told Inside United.

“Bruno has always stood out wherever he played and he is undoubtedly our main player here today.

“We were rivals on the pitch and today we're team-mates playing in the same team. I've said to him that at the time he was quite annoying to play against on the pitch, always wanting to win, obviously.

“He's a guy with a massive heart and immense quality, it's there for everybody to see and I don't need to talk any more about Bruno's quality. It's a pleasure to play with him.

"He is a great guy who is always willing to help everybody and he really makes a difference and that's great.”

Article continues below

When asked to summarise Fernandes' recent form ahead of a trip to on Thursday, Telles added: “My summary is simple: decisive! He's a decisive player.

"He may not stand out in one game or another, but he's still decisive.



“When he's in front of goal or from a free kick, or penalty, he's always showing his quality. He's got a strong mind and personality in his vision and thinking.

"It's a source of pride and an honour to have someone like this in the team, someone that can help and motivate us in every game.”