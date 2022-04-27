Ferdinand: Liverpool could be greatest team England has ever seen

Ex-Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand could not hide his admiration for Liverpool following their dominant Champions League display on Wednesday, and believes there is no reason why they cannot pull off a clean sweep of silverware this season.

Villarreal were dispatched 2-0 at Anfield despite a determined effort from the Liga side, putting Liverpool in a comfortable position going into next week's semi-final second leg.

The Champions League is one of three trophies the Reds are gunning for in order to complete an historic quadruple, having already lifted the Carabao Cup.

Can Liverpool clinch the quadruple?

"This is the best Liverpool team I’ve ever seen. They’re relentless with and without the ball," Ferdinand beamed to BT Sport after the final whistle.

"It’s the way they press teams, the energy, effort, application, you marvel at it.

"That [the quadruple] has got to be the aim. They are going to set themselves the target.

"If they achieve it they’re immortal, they are above anyone that has played the game in this country. Whether they can achieve it remains to be seen. But they’re ticking boxes along the way at the moment."

Former Liverpool and United favourite and fellow BT Sport pundit Michael Owen concurred, stating that: "It's the best team I’ve ever seen in a red shirt.

"Imagine it[the quadruple]. It’s impossible... but now you’re thinking can it happen? The way they’re playing, the belief, you’re thinking can it happen?"

Liverpool benefit from fortunate opener

Despite their dominance, enjoying 73 per cent of possession and racking up 19 shots to just one from the visitors, Liverpool needed a stroke of good fortune to take the lead when Jordan Henderson's cross deflected off Pervis Estupinan and past Geronimo Rulli, who managed to get a hand on the ball before it crossed over the line.

Getty Images

"They are a very organised team and we knew they would make it difficult. It was just important that we kept going and believe that we would eventually break them down. We did that with two good goals," Henderson said to BT Sport.

Article continues below

"First one was a bit lucky. Good build up but a bit lucky, in off the defender and keeper I think. But you need a bit of luck when a team plays with a low block.

"We got that and it lifted the crowd. Majority of the game, the counter-press was really good. It made it difficult for them. But the game is still alive and it will be tough in Villarreal."

Further reading