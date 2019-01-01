Felix Sanchez Bas: India have a good coach in Igor Stimac and playing against them will be difficult

Felix Sanchez is not willing to take India lightly...

had a flying start to their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign as they wreaked havoc against Afghanistan to win 6-0 at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha on Thursday evening.

The Maroons will be facing in their next match and although Felix Sanchez's men blew away Afghanistan, the Spanish coach is not ready to take lightly.

"We are going to face a team that has a good coach (Igor Stimac). The way they play (in counter-attack) will be difficult for us. They had a good game (against Oman) until the last few minutes. They remain compact and if we have to win, then we must play good football. But we are confident to have a good performance," said the winner.

Speaking about his team's performance against Afghanistan the Spaniard said, "We got the result that we were looking for. It was a great start to the match as we scored from our first few chances. We have to continue playing like this and be consistent in our remaining matches. We made sure that we showed a strong personality throughout the match. We made the best use of our chances. We had some good crosses in the box from Yusuf Abdurisag. We are happy for him. He is still very young and has a long way to go. Almoez (Ali) also had a very good game. He has been playing well for a very long time."

Sanchez took this opportunity to try different combinations against Afghanistan and the tactician was happy that his players could pull it off. However, Karim Boudiaf picked up an injury, bringing an end to that experiment.

"I think we tried to do somethings differently. We changed a bit of structure and tried out some players in new positions. We tried Karim (Boudiaf) in a new position. It is always good to have more options for a position.

"It is always great to have good fans support. Grateful for the people who came out in numbers today. We will keep working to improve the national team and make them proud. Hopefully, we will have better attendance in the next game," signed off the manager.