Felix names Ronaldo as his mentor & expresses admiration towards Mount ahead of Atletico vs Chelsea

The Portuguese has discussed the "influence" his compatriot has had on his career while talking up the qualities of the England international

Joao Felix has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his mentor while expressing his admiration towards Mason Mount ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League clash with Chelsea.

Felix, who is in line to feature against the Blues in the first leg of Atletico's round-of-16 tie, has benefitted from the wisdom of Juventus talisman Ronaldo in the early stages of his career.

The 21-year-old says his fellow Portugal international is always on hand to give him advice which has helped him to develop his game and prepare for big matches like the one he will be involved in on Tuesday night.

What has Felix said about Ronaldo?

Asked to open up on his relationship with Ronaldo, Felix told the Daily Mail : "Cristiano is a big influence for me.

"When we are with the national team, he always tries to give me and all of the young guys advice about work, motivation, everything."

Praise for Mount

Felix will try to outdo Mount when Atletico take on Chelsea in Bucharest, having long been aware of the England international's talents.

"I like the way he [Mount] plays, the way he likes to move the ball, the way he touches the ball," the Rojiblancos star added.

"I played with Chris Willock at Benfica three or four years ago and he told me that Chelsea had a guy that he thought is similar to me and he told me it was Mason Mount.

"A few years later he played for Chelsea and I like the way he plays. Chris had told me about him before he appeared in the Premier League, so I was waiting to see him."

Comparing Felix & Mount

Felix has contributed nine goals and five assists to Atletico's cause in 27 outings across all competitions in 2020-21, having rediscovered his best form after a challenging first season at Wanda Metropolitano.

Mount, meanwhile, has been arguably Chelsea's most consistent performer to date, providing five goals and six assists in 33 games to help the club compete on multiple trophy fronts.

Who will be favourites to progress to the quarter-finals?

Atletico have been billed as slight favourites in the tie due to their strong record in the Champions League under Diego Simeone and their current status as the top team in La Liga.

Chelsea are still getting used to a new system under Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard in January, with it suggested that they could come unstuck against one of the most physical and well-organised sides in European football.

However, the Blues come into the clash in better form than Atletico, who drew with Levante last Tuesday before being beaten 2-0 by the same team at Wanda Metropolitano four days later.

In stark contrast, Tuchel's side are unbeaten in their last six matches, with four wins recorded, but they were held to a 1-1 draw away at Southampton last time out.

