'F*ck your mothers & your grandmothers!' - Ribery rages at critics of Salt Bae visit in stunning rant

The Bayern Munich winger has hit out at those who have pulled him up for mingling with a famous chef during the winter break in German football

Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery has launched a stunning expletive-filled rant at those who criticised his visit to Salt Bae’s restaurant during the Bundesliga winter break.

The Frenchman posted a video of himself on social media enjoying a golden steak in the company of the famous chef.

His meal of choice is said to cost £1000 per serving, leading many to question his seemingly lavish lifestyle.

He said on social media: "No better way to start the year than with a dash of salt and a visit to my Turkish brother."

No better way to start the year than with a dash of salt and a visit to my Turkish brother 🇹🇷👌🏼 #SaltBae #fr7👑 #ELHAMDOULILLAH🤲🏽♥️ pic.twitter.com/O5ztj4mueq — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) January 3, 2019

Outspoken journalist Audrey Pulvar, who has never seen eye-to-eye with Ribery, was among those to attack the 35-year-old.

He suggested that the Bayern winger should be putting his riches to better use and aiding more worthy causes.

Such comments have not gone done well with Ribery, who has been quick to point out that he was merely enjoying a holiday with his family during a rest period for German football.

He feels as though he has been unfairly singled out – not for the first time – and has blasted back at those who prefer to focus on his supposed faults rather than all of the positive work he does.

Ribery said in a collection of messages on his personal Twitter account: “Let's set things straight in 2019.

“Let's start with the envious, the angry, the people that have been spawned from a broken condom. F*ck your mothers, your grandmothers and even your family tree.

“I owe you nothing, my success is thanks to god, myself and my family and friends who believed in me. The others were always merely stones in my shoes.”

He added: “Secondly, to the pseudo-journalists that always criticised me and my actions (last example, the price of my food!).

“When I give [to charity] (because I've been taught to always give when I receive a lot) why no big national media is talking about it?

“You would rather talk about the vacation that I spent with my family, you watch my every move, what I eat and so on... You’re always here for this kind of futility.”

Ribery and Bayern are due to be back in Bundesliga action on January 18 against Hoffenheim.

The long-serving Frenchman will be hoping to make a telling contribution over the second-half of the campaign, as he is approaching the end of his time at the Allianz Arena.

It has already been confirmed that, after 12 years in Munich, Ribery will be dropping into the free agent pool when his contract expires this summer.