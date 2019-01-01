FC Goa’s Sergio Lobera - It is a challenge for us to play against Kerala Blasters

The Spanish coach believes lack of proper pre-season is affecting FC Goa’s performance...

After a disappointing 1-0 defeat against , will look to get back to winning ways when they take on on Sunday in Kochi.

The Gaurs have had a roller coaster ride in the (ISL) so far but their coach Sergio Lobera believes that the team is in the right mental shape ahead of their sixth match of the season.

“We are always positive. The last match is in the past and we are positive for the future. We are in good mental shape.”

Other than one match against FC, Goa are yet to avail the services of their all six foreign players due to injuries or suspensions. Ferran Corominas missed out on playing the last game due to a niggle while Hugo Boumous is serving a three-match ban.

Speaking on the unavailability and injuries of his foreign players, Lobera said, “I am not here to give excuses. I told the club that pre-season is important. A lot of players are injured this season as I do not think that the pre-season was the same as the last two seasons. But I am not here to speak about these.

“Secondly, when we decided to sign six foreign players and not seven we have fewer opportunities to win the league. Not many times in this season I have got the opportunity to use all six of them in a match. Maybe only one match against Mumbai. We finished the last match with two foreign players on the pitch. So it is difficult. You can win one match but not the league with this.”

The Spanish coach also stressed on the fact that his team does not rely on individual players. “I have a good squad and not relying on individuals. Obviously, we are missing some key players. Not only the first XI but during the match you need something to change the situation. It becomes difficult when you have lesser options on the bench.

“Kerala is a very good team. They have signed good players. They have (Bartholomew) Ogbeche, (Sergio) Cidoncha and they are very good. They can win the league. It is a challenge for us to play against them,” said Lobera.