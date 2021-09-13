FC Goa's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Juan Ferrando guided the Gaurs to a top-half finish last term and will be eager to build on...

FC Goa are set to kick off the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an encounter with Mumbai City FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on November 22.

The Gaurs who finished fourth on the points table last season, and were ousted from the play-offs by the Islanders in penalty shoot-out will play their home matches in Bambolim this season.

The Gaurs will hope to win their maiden ISL title this season under Spanish coach Juan Ferrando.

When do FC Goa face Mumbai City in 2021-22?

FC Goa take on Mumbai City FC in their season opener on November 22 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa in an away fixture. Last season, the two sides met four times, twice in the league stage and twice in the play-offs.

Other than the first tie which Mumbai won 1-0, all the other three matches had ended in ties. Mumbai had defeated Goa in the tie-breaker to qualify for the final.

When do FC Goa play Bengaluru FC in 2021-22?

The Gaurs face their rivals Bengaluru FC in a home fixture on December 11, 2021, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Last season, the two sides met twice. While the first phase tie ended in a 2-2 draw, the Gaurs won the second phase tie 2-1.

FC Goa's Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures: