FC Chelsea, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Blues' matches live on TV and livestream?

Chelsea are one of those clubs in England that never stay out of the spotlight for long. Even in quieter spells, something is always happening at Stamford Bridge. If you want to watch every competitive match properly, the key thing is this: the rights sit with different broadcasters depending on the competition. So one subscription will not cover everything. Here is a clear guide to the broadcasters that matter for Chelsea and where you can watch every game.

Chelsea, all the information on coverage at a glance: who shows / broadcasts the Blues’ matches live on TV and livestream?



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Watch Chelsea live on TV and livestream in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield

In Germany, Sky remains the main home of the Premier League. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either as a standalone fixture or in conference format. That means every Chelsea league game is included. If you are not watching on traditional television, you can also stream the coverage on Sky Go or via WOW.

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Starting with the 2025/26 season, Sky have significantly expanded their England package. As well as the Premier League, they now also show the Carabao Cup live. So when Chelsea play in the League Cup, you will find those matches in full on Sky too.

For the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, the situation in Germany is simple: DAZN hold the exclusive rights. The streaming service shows the matches live, which means every Chelsea game in those two competitions is available there as soon as the Blues take the pitch.

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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In the Champions League, the rights are split. Most Chelsea matches are shown live on DAZN. Amazon Prime Video also has one selected top match every Tuesday exclusively. Depending on the fixture list, that can sometimes be a Chelsea game or, more broadly, a match involving an English side.

From 2027/28, Champions League coverage will change significantly. Paramount+ is joining as a new player and will show the majority of the matches. All details on the new rights split are available here. In short, Paramount+ should be firmly on your radar from 2027/28.

Should Chelsea reach the Champions League final, the showpiece will once again also be available on free-to-air TV. In Germany, ZDF is the established home for that. The final is a permanent fixture in its schedule.

Try Amazon Prime Video Tuesday’s Champions League top match exclusively

Chelsea, all the information on coverage at a glance: SPOX’s live ticker

SPOX provides live tickers for selected Blues matches in domestic and international competitions. You will find those live tickers here shortly before kick-off.

Chelsea coverage: the club at a glance