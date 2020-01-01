Sarpreet Singh: Indian football fans are special

Sarpreet Singh has joined Bundesliga 2 club Nurnberg on loan for the 2020-21 season...

FC Bayern's New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh, whose parents are from , has said that his sojourn to the sub-continent with his national team for the 2018 edition of the Intercontinental Cup will be cherished forever.

In an online interview with a group of members on Wednesday, Sarpreet praised the attitude of 's football fans and tagged them as 'special'.

He said, "India is a beautiful place that I want to visit during my time off. I grew up in a typical Punjabi family. We live like any other Punjabi person does, even though I was raised in New Zealand.

"It was truly a special experience. Playing against India was truly something amazing and something I will hold on to forever. I love the fans in India, they support the game with a huge amount of passion. Indian fans, in general, are special."

The 21-year-old, who joined the giants last summer, made his first team debut as a substitute in the team's 6-1 win against in December, 2019. His first start came six months later, against . However, that was all the youngster, who played regularly for Bayern reserves, could contribute to the first team. He is currently on loan at FC for the 2020-21 season of Bundesliga 2.

"For me, it was a very good learning experience in my first year to be able to learn from the best players because ultimately that is where I want to get to. I have to keep working hard, it doesn't happen overnight. These things may take time," Sarpreet analysed his first season with .

He added, "It was important for me to take the next step. Everyone agreed that this (loan move) is the right step. This is under Bayern's watch, whenever they want to see me or talk to me, they can. I came here to play and be the best player I can possibly be so that I can go back to Bayern as a better player. I just take it week by week and game by game, trying to do my best for this team," he concluded.

