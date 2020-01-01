ISL: Farukh Choudhary likely to join Mumbai City in a multi-year deal

After three years at Jamshedpur, Farukh is likely to return to Mumbai...

(ISL) club are likely to sign Jamshedpur forward Farukh Choudhary on a multi-year deal, Goal has learnt.

The 23-year-old could soon make a return to his home state after three seasons with Jamshedpur which have helped him grow as a footballer. Farukh has three goals and four assists in 45 ISL appearances.

The player started his career with Central Bank outfit in the Mumbai Football League before turning out for in 2016. He then signed for Mumbai FC and played 10 matches for them in the .

Jamshedpur picked up Farukh from the player draft ahead of the 2017-18 season and the player steadily grew in stature at the club. He started 16 matches for the Men of Steel in the 2019-20 season, which is more than his starts in the first two seasons combined.

Farukh was one of the best Indian players at Jamshedpur after what was a disappointing eighth-placed finish in the 2019-20 season. Mumbai City also missed out on a top-four spot but managed to end the season in the fifth spot.