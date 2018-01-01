Fantasy Football: Liverpool trio lead Goal's Premier League Team of the Week

Our Fantasy writer looks back on the latest round of Premier League action and highlights the best performers including an emphatic Anfield victory

Matchweek 20 was the last round of Premier League football to be played in 2018 and it certainly did not disappoint. Wolves, the two Manchester clubs, and Liverpool all scored three or more goals en route to resounding victories.

The latter was surely the most impressive, however, as Liverpool dismantled top six rivals Arsenal to the tune of a 5-1 score line. Roberto Firmino starred in that victory and naturally he leads Goal's Team of the Week thanks to a hat-trick against the Gunners.

GK: Neil Etheridge - Cardiff - 1 Game, 6 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet, 1 Pen Save = 15 Points

DEF: David Luiz - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Luiz but fortunately for Chelsea, and his Fantasy owners, it was the former this week. A clean sheet on Sunday was the ninth of the season for the Brazilian, who now trails only Liverpool players in that category.

What really stood out about his performance against Crystal Palace though was his inch-perfect lofted assist to N’Golo Kante that proved to be the match-winning goal. Considering the lack of attacking returns from teammate Marcos Alonso of late, there’s no reason for Luiz to not be the most owned Chelsea defender.



DEF: Willy Boly - Wolves - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded = 8 Points



DEF: James Tarkowski - Burnley - 1 Game, 1 Clean Sheet = 7 Points

MID: Paul Pogba - Manchester United - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 17 Points

There’s simply not a Premier League player in better form than Pogba at the moment. Since the interim hiring of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer three weeks ago, the France international has recorded four goals and four assists.

For context, he had only managed three of each in the 17 matches he played under ex-manager Jose Mourinho.

While it’s unlikely that the central midfielder will be able to keep up this ridiculous pace, he is one of the best midfielders in Europe and should be a stud in Fantasy through the end of the season.



MID: Mohamed Salah - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Goal = 11 Points



MID: David Silva - Manchester City - 1 Game, 1 Goal, = 8 Points



MID: N'Golo Kante - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

Despite being one of the Premier League’s best players, Kante rarely does much in Fantasy so when he does we have to talk about it. His goal was well taken and, as mentioned above, helped Chelsea pick up all three points against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has now been involved in five goals this season (three scored, two assisted) which is as many as he managed over the last two seasons combined (two goals, three assists). He’s certainly not a must-own option, but playing in a more advanced role this season, the 27-year-old definitely offers some improved Fantasy potential.



MID: Sadio Mane - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points



FOR: Roberto Firmino - Liverpool - 1 Game, 3 Goals = 17 Points

42% of Roberto Firmino’s goals this season were scored at Anfield in the win over Arsenal. After a fantastic season last term, the Reds' frontman was struggling to find the back of the net, which saw manager Jurgen Klopp push him further back in the formation.

Article continues below

That change seems to be working as the only matches in which Firmino has recorded three or more shots on target have come since the switch. Whether or not that trend continues or not remains to be seen but, the Liverpool forward should prove to be a much more valuable Fantasy asset in the second half of the season than he was in the first.

FOR: Marcus Rashford - Manchester United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 10 Points