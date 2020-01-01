Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 38+ transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the final gameweek of the 2019-20 campaign

So there we have it. The 2019-20 Premier League season draws to a close on Sunday with Liverpool having been crowned champions for the first time in 30 years but there's plenty to still be decided further down the table.

The race to finish in the top four goes down to the final day, with and going head-to-head, while need just a point from their meeting with at Stamford Bridge.

At the bottom, there remains a glimmer of hope for Bournemouth, although they will be relying on both and slipping up, with the Cherries knowing anything but a win at will see them suffer relegation.

And with just the one game to go, Fantasy Premier League managers will be looking to finish the season with a flurry, with every transfer and starting XI choice potentially being crucial.

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables on the final day.

Team selection advice

All 10 matches will be played simultaneously on what is looking an unpredictable final day of the 2019-20 season in regards to obvious picks and guaranteed point scorers.

-chasing Manchester United have gone off the boil in recent weeks, with the Red Devils only winning one of their last four matches in all competitions, with the rigours of the restart appearing to take their toll.

That said, the prize of a place at Europe's top table should see the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m), Anthony Martial (£8.5m) and Marcus Rashford (£8.9m) up their game, while Mason Greenwood's (£4.8m) nine-point haul last time out should see him given another start at Leicester.

Chelsea are in a similar position in that they should be fully focused on the task at hand, knowing that a point at home to Wolves will guarantee them a place in next season's Champions League.

Christian Pulisic (£7.4m) is the Blues' main man at present and the in-form American offers decent value if you're looking for a midfielder who costs less than £8m but still provides a huge attacking threat.

Indeed, the former star has recorded four goals and five assists since the Premier League restart, gaining six points or more in all but one of Chelsea's eight matches in that period.

Meanwhile, there's no question over who is the most transferred-in player ahead of Gameweek 38+, with Raheem Sterling (£12m) proving hugely popular among FPL bosses following his two-goal, 17-point heroics last time out.

The only danger with going for the winger is the worry that Pep Guardiola may opt to rest him ahead of 's Champions League showdown with , with the Blues having little to play for in their final-day clash with .

David Silva (£7.5m) is one who should be a guaranteed starter, with the 34-year-old left out of the 4-0 win over Watford last time out as he prepares to play at the Etihad Stadium for the final time on Sunday. Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) should also feature as he chases a Premier League assists record.

Elsewhere, Harry Kane (£10.9m) has been back on the goal trail recently and with travelling to an out-of-sorts on the last day, the England captain will fancy his chances of adding to his tally at Selhurst Park.

One man who is due a goal, meanwhile, is Mohamed Salah (£12.5m).

The forward hasn't scored in any of his last three games but he'll be desperate to break that duck against Newcastle, with the Egyptian one goal away from reaching 20 or more league goals for the third season in a row.

Sadio Mane (£12.2m) is another who isn't proving a popular choice for transfers, with, at the time of writing, only a little over 6,000 FPL managers transferring him in ahead of the final round of fixtures - that's less than Pepe Reina (£4.2m) and Michael Keane (£5.2m).

face in their last game of the 2019-20 campaign and Danny Ings (£7.6m) will be looking for goals as he attempts to chase down Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) in the hunt for the Golden Boot.

The Saints striker is currently two goals behind the Leicester forward and is in the form of his life this season, with Ings having scored six goals since the Premier League restart.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio (£7.1m) is another that should enter your mind as you make those final squad tweaks, with the 30-year-old having scored six goals in his last three matches.

If you're looking for cheap options, Tariq Lamptey (£4.1m), Erik Pieters (£4.3m) and Emiliano Martinez (£4.4m) are all valued at under £4.4m and should all feature from the start on Sunday.

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 38+?

Rotation is the big thing to consider when weighing up your captain pick for the Premier League finale, with , who face Chelsea in the final on August 1, and Manchester City in particular potentially having their eye on other targets and trophies.

That said, David Silva (£7.5m), in what will be his last domestic game in English football, is likely to be handed a start against Norwich, and there's every chance he'll hit double figures in terms of points on the day as he looks to go out with a bang.

Danny Ings (£7.6m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m) are both viable options as alternatives, with both in excellent goalscoring form and having favourable fixtures on the final day as they face Sheffield United (home) and Crystal Palace (away) respectively.

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 37+?

Total points scored: 133

Star player: Raheem Sterling (17)

Line-up: Ramsdale (11); Jonny (13), Alexander-Arnold (13), Pieters (12), Mings (12), Laporte (12); Sterling (17), Podence (10), Trezeguet (10), Lucas Moura (10); Kane (13)

Listen to Goal's Fantasy Football show!

Goal Fantasy Football podcast hosts Sam Brown, Miles Chambers and David Milner discuss your options going into the final round of matches. Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

