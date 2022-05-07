Fans slam 'overrated' Mendy, want Kepa back as Chelsea's first choice
Fans have hit out at Edouard Mendy for his uninspiring performance in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening.
Making his 31st league appearance in the 2021-22 campaign, the Senegal international conceded two goals as Tony Roberts’ men recovered from a two-goal deficit to pick up a point at Stamford Bridge.
Mendy has now conceded 17 goals since the start of April 2022, a stat that enthusiasts are not happy with as they labelled the former Rennes goalie as overrated.
Mendy was signed from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes as the Blues sought to find greater stability between the sticks due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s blunders.
As things stand, 13 of the last 15 goals Chelsea have conceded in the Premier League have come in the second half of matches and the Senegal star was the man in goal on those occasions.
However, some feel the Spain international should be given the nod in goal ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner to halt this poor form.
Chelsea failed to win a Premier League game in which they were two or more goals ahead for the first time since October 2020 vs Southampton (3-3), having won 24 consecutive such matches prior to Saturday's match.
Thomas Tuchel's men would be eyeing a return to winning ways when they square up against Leeds United on May 11 at Elland Road.
Should Chelsea now start Kepa ahead of Mendy? Share with us in the comments.