Fandi Ahmad reiterates the importance of Young Lions

In this video article, Fandi Ahmad explains the importance of the Young Lions to Singapore's football eco-system and his attachment to Kuala Lumpur...

In Singapore football, the Young Lions have come under intense with certain sections of fans have called for it to be disbanded a long time ago. Reasons being given include their under-performance in local and international competitions which are often cited as one of the reasons to nullify their existence.

However, Singapore's favourite footballing son Fandi Ahmad has been a stalwart in opposing such calls as he believes the Young Lions project can bring benefits to the country's footballing system. In the video below, he explains why.....