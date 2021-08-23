African All Stars

'Worthy of Puskas' - ex-Man City Yaw Yeboah's Messi-esque strike triggers excitement

Prince Narkortu Teye
Getty
The winger's effort in the Polish Ekstraklasa has been touted as arguably the best goal of 2021

Ghana attacker Yaw Yeboah has become a major topic of discussion on social media after scoring a magnificent solo goal for Wisla Krawkow against Gornik Leczna in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

In the matchweek five fixture on Saturday, the Ghana U23 captain and former Manchester City man received a ball just at the edge of the ball with his back to goal, danced his way past four markers in the box before shooting past the goalkeeper from close range. 

A footage of the goal, also highlighted by Fifa, has gone viral on social media, generating a lot of excitement, as well as links to the prestigious Puskas Award reserved for the best goal of the calendar year. 

