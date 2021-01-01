Fan View: Villarreal vs Manchester United #Chukwueze trending as Africans issue rallying cry
African fans are pumped up ahead of Villarreal’s Europa League final against Manchester United, and have launched an emotional rallying call ahead of the fixture.
Unai Emery’s men defeated Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate to reach the final of the tournament for the first time ever.
The Yellow Submarine would be backing on fit-again Samuel Chukwueze to wreak havoc against the English team in their quest to emerge as champions in the fixture billed for Stadion Miejski in Gdansk, Poland.
Meanwhile, the club’s African fans have taken to social media to show their support for the Super Eagles, while hoping he draws inspiration from Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala and Leicester City duo, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi who won Cups recently.
Will Samuel Chukwueze's Villarreal defeat Manchester United to win the Europa League? #UELfinal— Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 26, 2021
"Last night as I was praying, I saw Ndidi, Iheanacho and a young woman that looks like Asisat Oshoala cutting soap for Chukwueze.— Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) May 26, 2021
The God that did it for Iheanacho, Ndidi and Asisat, would do it for Chukwueze tonight too. Amen?— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 26, 2021
Good morning all,— POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) May 26, 2021
Today is the day the Lord has made.
The yellow submarine are ready the lift the Europa League.
All supports for Chukwueze 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/CYSMviFo0n
I hope we will all support Chukwueze against Manchester United same way we supported Iheanacho and Ndidi against Chelsea?👀— Timi_ironside of Abuja 😎 (@d_timilehin) May 26, 2021
The God that did it for Ndidi & Iheanacho will do it for Chukwueze in the #UEL .— Imo Socials (@imosocials) May 26, 2021
He is one of us, southeast spare parts dealer 😎, biafra boy & deserves a trophy for his top performance this year. #EuropaLeagueFinal #ImoSocials pic.twitter.com/mkmDYJH3sA
It’s Nigeria vs Manchester United today #UELfinal— Debby🇫🇷 (@DebbyChelsea10) May 26, 2021
Let’s support our brother Samuel Chukwueze 🥂
You are not a patriotic Nigerian if you don’t support/pray for Samuel Chukwueze and his team to win the #UELfinal today.— 🇳🇬 D.U.C.E🗣 (@mazi_duce) May 26, 2021
Today we are praying for our brother Samuel Chukwueze, just like Kelechi and Ndidi brought the fa cup home, Samuel will bring the Europa league home too. For this we pray through Christ our Lord. Amen pic.twitter.com/1dluYcYOMG— Ezenwanyi Camp Nou ❤💙 (@Jiji_Byte) May 26, 2021
The same way Nigerians supported Ihenacho, Ndidi and Asisat Oshoala against Chelsea— Debby🇫🇷 (@DebbyChelsea10) May 26, 2021
They should keep the same energy in supporting Samuel Chukwueze
So it’s Nigeria vs Manchester United #UELfinal
Manchester United is my team, Chukwueze is my brother. My people say AKHA GBENE OWA LAYE meaning when we are all done na house we go come. So me and my brother na house we go come ooooh. Win this brother! #NaijaToTheWorld— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) May 26, 2021
All Nigerians want to see Chukwueze win the #UELfinal yes or yes??? 🇳🇬— Rola (@kofoworola__a) May 25, 2021
God that did it for Iheanacho and Ndidi will not forsake Chukwueze— Natasha G (@Natashagoldd) May 25, 2021
Amen? 🇳🇬 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/vYQWj6jg9g
IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO ALL NIGERIANS!— Tosin Sammy (@tosinsammy_s) May 26, 2021
CHUKWUEZE 🇳🇬....We are behind you! #UELfinal | Garba shehu | Lukaku | Conte pic.twitter.com/MY4wEU0ZEG
@chukwueze_8 God almighty make you do am for chukwueze as you do am for Victor Moses and Mikel obi make red 😈 shame amen .— Chidi Michael Agwu (@chidzymoore) May 26, 2021
The same energy used to support senior man kelz @67Kelechi and @Ndidi25 during the #FACupFinal should be sustained on for @chukwueze_8 tonight during #UELfinal . Let's be guided please.— Damilola_Anifowose (@Damilola_Xabi) May 26, 2021
I’m rooting for Chukwueze tonight— Blade 🔪 (@Ame_lycan) May 26, 2021
Zuazualekakato....chukwueze, I command divine snake bite in the post of man u tonight....Fayo fall and score. Grace all the way! pic.twitter.com/qtoAKDm4UV— President Hoodlum 💡🌍 (@2muchdrag) May 26, 2021
Samuel Chukwueze is bringing the #UEL home today. Best young winger in Europe pic.twitter.com/CmEKmkeMmY— Moses. (@mosesbigone) May 26, 2021
Chukwueze will send Like Shaw to the England training base tonight.— Stephen (@TILIKI_OS) May 26, 2021
He will be the first to arrive. 😶