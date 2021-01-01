Fan View: ‘Ronaldo and Juventus must be crying’ after Napoli go third in Serie A

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their feelings after the Parthenopeans secured victory over the Purple One

African fans have trolled Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo after Napoli climbed to third on the Serie A table following their 2-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Lorenzo Insigne’s strike and an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti ensured the Parthenopeans secured all three points in the encounter.

The victory ensured Gennaro Gattuso’s men went one point above AC Milan and Juventus on the log, with one league match in the campaign remaining.

With one game left to play, the Parthenopeans could clinch a Champions League spot at the expense of the Old Lady, who parade five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

God bless Napoli. e lef AC milan then last set of matches.. Penaldo is going to europa straight 😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa1) May 16, 2021

Napoli is doing the Lord's work 😂 The Europa de3 whether Ronaldo likes it or not he'll play next season 😂😂😂😭 — KOJO BANKZ 🇬🇭 (@KoJo_Bankz99) May 16, 2021

Napoli is out there scoring Fiorentina but the pain is going straight to Juventus and Ronaldo fans. — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda_) May 16, 2021

Napoli doing what needs to be done.

Over to you, Ac Milan🤝 — Teflon👽😂 (@Tef_lon_don) May 16, 2021

Infact Napoli is the best Team in the fucccccccin World

Ronaldo and Juventus must be crying 😭 — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) May 16, 2021

Napoli has booked a place in the UCL

Ac milan and juventus right now : pic.twitter.com/DA2Sx193Hq — Jah_luo (@OCHI_RAS) May 16, 2021

Friends of Napoli we just kicked Juventus back to Europa league 😊😍🔥🔥👏👏 — Tobi Samuel Snow (@iam_foleymessi) May 16, 2021