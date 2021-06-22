Fan View: Onana next season: Arsenal, Real Madrid or Barcelona?

The Gunners are keen on the Cameroon international but have yet to table an offer for the 25-year-old

Cameroon international goalkeeper Andre Onana should play for Arsenal, according to African football fans.

The Gunners are facing competition to sign the Ajax custodian after rival interest started to grow following the verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reduce his doping ban.

Onana had been serving a year-long suspension following a positive out-of-competition test for Furosemide but after appealing Uefa’s original punishment, his ban was reduced to nine months by CAS.

That has led to increased interest in the 25-year-old, who will be allowed to leave Ajax this summer before his contract expires at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Where would you like to see Andre Onana playing next season? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) June 21, 2021

In a poll conducted on Goal Africa's Twitter page, readers have urged Onana to sign for the Gunners.

Going by the poll a total of 124 people voted with 47.6 percent asking the player to move to North London, 26.6 percent want the keeper to stay at Ajax, 17.7 percent feel he can join Barcelona while 8.1 percent want the player to sign for Real Madrid.

The Gunners' interest in Onana stretches back to January when contact was made between the North London club and the player’s representatives.

Financial issues prevented Arsenal from getting a deal done, with the club opting to sign Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton, but the club have remained in regular contact with Onana's representatives ever since.

Arsenal believe an offer in the region of £7 million ($9.7m) could be enough to tempt the Eredivisie champions into doing business.