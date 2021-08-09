Fan View: Must he always play at Barcelona? - Mixed reactions after Messi's emotional presser
Lionel Messi broke down when giving his final press conference as a Barcelona player.
Barca confirmed recently the Argentina attacker would leave the Catalan-based heavyweights after negotiations over a new deal fell apart. Initially, the 34-year-old was set to accept a new contract that would have seen his wages slashed by 50 percent.
However, the 26-time LaLiga champions' financial status made it impossible for them to register the attacker for the new campaign, albeit, without reducing their wage bill significantly.
The PSG-linked star joined the Spanish giants at the age of 13 and progressed through the youth system to make his debut in 2003 when he was just 16. He went on to win 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns among a plethora of other trophies.
It explains why he was in tears as he gave his final speech as a Barcelona player. Here are some of the fan's reactions after the emotional farewell.