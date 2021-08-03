Fan View: 'Best left-back of modern GPL era' - Tribute to Godfred Yeboah

Thousands of football fans have reacted to news of the death of the former Asante Kotoko and Ghana defender

It has been a sad day for Ghana football fans after news of the death of former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah emerged.

The ex-left-back was confirmed dead in a social media post by Kotoko on Tuesday, the loss having occurred in the Brong Ahafo regional capital of Sunyani.

Although he made appearances for Ghana at international level, he is widely remembered for his exploits with the Kumasi-based club, whom he helped to three league titles.

He was also a prominent figure as the club reached the final of the 2004 Caf Confederation Cup.

Thousands of people have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the man popularly called 'TV3'.

Below are the best reactions:

Rest well TV3. Pretty much the best LB of the modern Ghana Premier League era. pic.twitter.com/CyKxBa2fsG — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) August 3, 2021

Rest In Peace Godfred Yeboah.



Former Asante Kotoko left back popularly known as Tv3



A true legend of Asante Kotoko.



RIP Tv3 💔💔💔💔#godfredyeboah #tv3 pic.twitter.com/Kj1KhduXEj — Andydotcom_gh (@Andydotcom_gh) August 3, 2021

These days you can't even trust yourself about how fit or as good your health is hmm 😒



Rest In Peace Godfred Yeboah 🙏🏿😞 — perry paisley (@PerryPaisley) August 3, 2021

The likes of Stephen Oruro and "Godfred Yeboah" made me love Kotoko more. ...Rest in Peace Godfred Yeboah aka TV3 . I'm sad 😥 — Creative Effectz 🇬🇭 (@Owuraqu_filip) August 3, 2021

Growing up in Fiapre-Sunyani, “Dada TV3(Godfred yeboah)” was a Becon of hope for all young footballers. He was one of the reasons why many people from Fiapre became Kotoko fans.

RIP Legend . Forever in our hearts 🙏🏾

The best left back to wear @AsanteKotoko_SC

Shirt @PapaPoku pic.twitter.com/eO7HMljpNX — Bra_Quoby🔥🔥❤️ (@kobbyjones4) August 3, 2021

I vividly remember Godfred Yeboah in 2006/2007 season when the team divided itself into 2(boggas and rebels) and were camping at Kumasi Academy.Players included

TV3, mangamanga, bekoe, Adamu Mohammed, Francis cofie,Stephen Oduro just to mention a few🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Kojo Aduboffour (@Eaduboffour4464) August 3, 2021

From Media Houses to sport journalists, everyone is using the same picture of Godfred Yeboah.



As If there was only one camera during his playing days. #RIPTV3 #RIPGodfredYeboah — DD Martins (@MrDDMartins) August 3, 2021

Godfred Yeboah had an exceptional way of clearing the ball. The very best to ever do it. #RIPTV3 — Armani🤴Blackwell (@Kinjorge) August 3, 2021

Yesterday it was staunch Hearts supporter Paa Kofi Sumsum and today former kotoko player Godfred Yeboah TV3 hmmm this world — Mickey Andoh (@mickeyandoh1) August 3, 2021

Herh TV3 (Godfred Yeboah). Me werɛ aho yie.



RIP champ. — Dɔ nnipa wate (@perryfelclicks) August 3, 2021

Sad to hear about the demise of former Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah aka TV3. He was a gem during his playing days.May his soul find repose in his maker. — Opoku-Amoako Kingsley (@opokuamok) August 3, 2021

May your sporting gentle soul rest in peace Godfred Yeboah.a.k.a. TV3.

Your name will forever remain in our minds and books. pic.twitter.com/vHZRt5JWr7 — Nii Kotoko (@KotokoNii) August 3, 2021