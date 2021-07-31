Fan View: Africa united after Somalia’s JCCI FC lose players in attack

The incident happened in the city of Kismayo located 500 kilometres (310 miles) southwest of the capital, Mogadishu

Africa is united in grief after Somalian club JCCI FC’s bus was attacked by unknown assailants at the southern city of Kismayo on Friday.

According to Europa Press, at least four people died from the attack while six others were seriously injured.

The portal further reported that the country's president, Mohamed Abdulahi Mohamed, had also expressed his condolences for the attack.

A police officer Mohamed Sadiq who was at the scene said as quoted by rnn.ng: “The players were riding in a bus when the explosion went off, presumably inside the vehicle.

“There are investigations going on but we presume the device was planted onto the bus.

“The blast was huge and it caused a devastating fire which burned down the bus, people rushed to remove the dead bodies and wounded players.”

Many Africans have taken to their social media pages to express their sadness at the attack on the promoted side, who were heading for a match.

