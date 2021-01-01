Fan View: Adepoju leads Africans to celebrate Oshoala’s Women's Champions League triumph
Former Real Madrid and Nigeria star Mutiu Adepoju alongside several Africans have taken to social media to celebrate Asisat Oshoala after her Women’s Champions League triumph with Barcelona.
A commanding first-half saw the Spaniards demolish Chelsea 4-0 in Gothenburg’s Gamla Ullevi with Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen finding the net.
Oshoala was introduced in the 71st minute for Jennifer Hermoso as Emma Hayes’ Blues failed in their quest to emerge as European queens.
Having in mind that the Super Falcon was on the scoresheet as the Catalan side lost to Lyon in 2019 final, her compatriots, as well as fans across the continent, have taken to Twitter to applaud her recent feat.
A big congratulations to Barcelona Femeni and our dear Oshoala for winning the #UWCLfinal. Well deserved pic.twitter.com/QFQVPqvsFb— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) May 16, 2021
Congratulations to our very own Asisat Oshoala.— Ernest ⭐️ (@ErneyBrown) May 16, 2021
Another Trophy for Team Nigeria. 🤎 pic.twitter.com/TdJtKt44EE
ASISAT OSHOALA 😍— ADEYEYE Nurudeen (@NurudeenAdeyeye) May 16, 2021
2019: Becomes first African to score in a #UWCLfinal as Lyon beat Barcelona 4-1 in the final
2021: Becomes the first African winner of the Women's Champions League as @FCBfemeni beat Chelsea 4-0
Ladies and gentlemen, Queen @AsisatOshoala 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/L8lvKDxxwm
It ends in tears for Chelsea.— Ngozi Clara (@ngoziclara) May 16, 2021
Barcelona trash them 4-0.#UWCLfinal
Congratulations to Asisat Oshoala and the entire Barca ladies pic.twitter.com/mb0Samtkz3
The new #UWCL champions...— The Savage of Lagos (@savageoflagos) May 16, 2021
Congratulations, Barcelona! #UWCLfinal | @FCBfemeni
Asisat Oshoala OZO AND SPORT Miyetti Allah Allison #doggy Liverpool pigue Paris Jimi Agbaje #YNWA Napoli Trent #theBAL Harry Kane Milan Jota Arab Rwanda Thiago Ter stegen #BarcaCelta Barcelona pic.twitter.com/USmsleRFUj
Congrats Champs 🎉🎊— Dhat_Bini_Bhoy💯 (@dhatbiniboy) May 16, 2021
IT COULD NOT HAVE BEEN ANY OTHER TEAM .. This team is not in any level with any other team in the world with current stats 🔥🔥
Well deserved Champs @FCBfemeni and to our home girl @AsisatOshoala #Barca #UWCLfinal #Asisat #Oshoala #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/GG2HI4KBCv
Imagine oshoala played against Chelsea 💔😫— Fuad™ (@Fuadtheewizard) May 16, 2021
Happy for Oshoala, Ndidi and Kelechi.— #EndSARS 💛💜🇳🇬 (@Michaelangelo_D) May 16, 2021
Congratulations to Kenya's Asisat Oshoala on winning the Women's LaLiga title and the Women's #UCL with @FCBfemeni.— Aadoo #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@Aadozo) May 16, 2021
Kenyans are proud of your achievements. Thank you so much. Enjoy. @AsisatOshoala.👏 pic.twitter.com/hxmG6LyehC
OSHOALA IS THE FIRST AFRICAN PLAYER TO EVER WIN A UWCL pic.twitter.com/BFrrDIo4rH— m🕊 (@laiacodinafc) May 16, 2021
At least our women team @FCBfemeni made us proud! 💙❤️ @FCBarcelona— Mayowa olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) May 16, 2021
Retweet forAsisat Oshoala of Barcelona Women
Up barca pic.twitter.com/OSciuoq8GR
Oshoala is coming home with the UCL trophy 🏆— drew (@iamdresomes) May 16, 2021
Well done Sista Oshoala 🇳🇬— Omubo Duabo 🌻 🌱 (@OmuboDuabo) May 16, 2021
Congrats to Oshoala🇳🇬 joining Ndidi and Iheanacho in trashing Chelsea in a final.— GUZMAN 💙 (@dagman650) May 16, 2021
Up Asisat Oshoala for the Female Team Barca!!! You make us proud.🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬.— theonly1acre (@theonly1acre) May 16, 2021
What a performance by Barcelona! Hats off to Asisat Oshoala who is the first African player to win the @UWCL— Diaspora United (@DiasporaUtdPod) May 16, 2021
Forca Barca, Forca Oshoala 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻— ZLATAN SON (@Zlatan_Son) May 16, 2021