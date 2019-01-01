FAM warn fans not to 'betray' country in Tuesday's clash

The governing body does not want a repeat of what happened during the Thailand match where more away fans got into the stadium than anticipated.

All the available tickets for sale for the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 qualification match between Malaysia and Indonesia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium have been snapped up, a full two days before the match kicks off. But Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are sounding out a warning for possible changing of hands for those tickets sold.

In Thursday's match against at the same venue, approximately 5,000 away fans turned up with tickets even though only 2,500 were allocated to fans. Initially only one lower section had been allocated to them but FAM were forced to opened up another section in the top tier to accommodate the fans.

Investigation done showed that the tickets purchased by those additional fans were supposedly for the home section which meant that Malaysians had bought those tickets and re-sell to the Thai fans, probably for a significant profit. This actions not only brought chaos to the seatings but also throw the security plans out the window as FAM had to readjust their plans accordingly.

"To avoid the same situation from happening to the Malaysia and Indonesia match this Tuesday, FAM and PDRM would like to advise the Malaysian football fans not to be the cause of this problem by taking a more responsible role in not selling the rights of Malaysian fans to the away supporters.

"I believe that if all parties work together to handle this problem, there will not be any issue arising on the seating of Malaysian and Indonesian fans. For the record, FAM has allocated 4,500 tickets to the away fans as per requested by Football Assocationa of Indonesia (PSSI) and the sale of those tickets are handled directly by PSSI," said Stuart Ramalingam in his statement.

Goal understands that extra security protocols are being put in place for the match this Tuesday. This is of course because of what happened in the reverse fixture at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in September where Malaysian supporters were threatened upon arrival at the stadium as well as during the match, which led to a temporary stoppage of the match on the pitch.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram