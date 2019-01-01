FAM set to offer extension to Technical Director

FAM is not ready to let go the man largely responsible for the Malaysian Football DNA and will be looking to offer a contract extension to the TD.

It was only in July that Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) rolled out their expansive Malaysian Football DNA plan, which is a project spearheaded by their Technical Director, Peter de Roo. The Dutchman however is only contracted to FAM until the end of September 2019 and as such there were concerns that he might leave with the DNA project still in its infancy.

However FAM president Dato Hamidin Mohd Amin confirmed after a Football Coaches Assocation of Malaysia (PJBM) event in Petaling Jaya that the organisation will be making efforts to retain the services of the 49-year-old Technical Director.

"We've discussed with him and we have the intention to extend his contract. That is our intention but it is also up to him to accept or reject our offer. This has been informed to him. He's now in watching the U15 compete

"FAM and PJBM have agreed that the DNA will be extended to the schools and universities, so PJBM will play a big role in it. When it is finalised, we will make the announcement. The technical director will be in Gambang and other youth programs as we want to approach it in a big way," said Hamidin on Tuesday.

With the DNA project still fresh out of the oven, it is imperative that de Roo is kept on to ensure continuity to the program and at the same time, allows him to be on ground to iron out any procedural or implementation issues that might arrive as the project is adopted across the nation.

The DNA project was introduced for Malaysian football to have a holistic approach when it comes to developing players. It calls for a proactive possession based attacking style that is to be matched with greater psychological strength as FAM looks to push the sports to a greater presence not only in Asia but also to the world.

