FA Cup final: Leicester City’s Iheanacho will score against Chelsea, according to Goal readers

The Nigeria international has been backed to find the net when the Foxes take on the Blues in the domestic cup final

Kelechi Iheanacho will find the net when Leicester City take on Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final, according to Goal readers.

The Foxes square up against Thomas Tuchel’s men at the iconic Wembley Stadium – with the ambition of winning the competition for the first time in their history.

To reach this stage, Brendan Rodgers’ team defeated Manchester United 3-1 and Southampton 1-0 in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively.

Iheanacho has been instrumental in the Foxes’ run; scoring four goals in the King Power Stadium giants’ last three games in the FA Cup, including his match-winning strike in the semi-final against the Saints.

As they prepare to slug it out with the Blues, we asked our readers if the former Manchester City man will continue his fine squaring forward against their fellow English top-flight side.

In a poll conducted on the Goal Twitter handle, a staggering 62.8 percent of total votes cast believe Iheanacho – who is Leicester’s topscorer so far this term - will find the net against the London-based team.

Whereas, 37.2 percent of fans think he would not find the net.

Iheanacho reveled in a recent chat with Leicester Mercury about how his dream of playing in the FA Cup final is becoming a reality.

“I watched the FA Cup when I was little and now, I get the chance to play in the final. It’s really amazing, it’s a dream come true,” he said.

“I didn’t expect the goal to come like it did, but we are in the final now, we are really happy, but we need to get back, work hard and hopefully win the final.

“We did it together, we did it as a team. Without the team, we could not do it, it is not a one-man show.”

He is also aiming to continue his impressive combination with Jamie Vardy against the Stamford Bridge giants.

“The partnership between me and Jamie is outstanding. His running off the ball is really good, he took the defenders on and cut it back,” he continued.

“He’s got the pace, he’s got everything, he’s a great player and hopefully we can work together to win the final.”