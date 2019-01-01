FA Cup final: Aidil keeps his "underdog" first XI close to the chest

Kedah are the underdogs of the FA Cup final this Saturday, insists Red Eagles boss Aidil Sharin Sahak.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak is leaving his player selection for their final against late, especially for the replacement of suspended centre back Renan Alves.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Friday, Aidil insists that his charges are the underdogs in the encounter that will be held at the same venue on Saturday.

"Football is about taking risks. I cannot say who will fill in [for Alves] as we have another training later today. We've been testing [players and combinations] this whole week.

"Not just in this (centre back) position; we also have to focus on the whole squad to take on Perak who have done well in the second half of the season (league). Those picked for the first eleven must be united and give their best. It's not often you get to play in the final.

"Perak are last year's champions, therefore we can't say just because we've produced positive results against them this season, we have the advantage. A cup game is a different ball game. We want to be low-profile, as the underdogs that need to go all out to beat them tomorrow," explained the former boss.

