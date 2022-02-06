FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea to face Luton, Man City travel to Peterborough

Chelsea will face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round, with Premier League leaders Manchester City heading to Peterborough United.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will have a home tie against Norwich City, if they can get the better of Cardiff City in the fourth round.

The draw in full

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool/Cardiff City v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest/Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v AFC Bournemouth/Boreham Wood

More to follow...