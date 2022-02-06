FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea to face Luton, Man City travel to Peterborough
Chelsea will face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round, with Premier League leaders Manchester City heading to Peterborough United.
Liverpool, meanwhile, will have a home tie against Norwich City, if they can get the better of Cardiff City in the fourth round.
The draw in full
Luton Town v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Peterborough United v Manchester City
Liverpool/Cardiff City v Norwich City
Southampton v West Ham United
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest/Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
Everton v AFC Bournemouth/Boreham Wood
