Eze: Crystal Palace midfielder thankful for 'powerful' fan support

The England youth international has expressed his delight with the affection shown towards him since the news about his injury broke

Eberechi Eze has expressed his gratitude to his Crystal Palace teammates and fans for the support he has received since his injury setback.

The England youth international of Nigerian descent suffered an Achilles injury during Eagles training on Tuesday.

And as a result, the 22-year-old midfielder will be out of action until 2022.

Following the terrible news, many fans had taken to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

The love I have received the past couple of days from my teammates, staff, fans and friends has been so powerful and I can’t tell you all how much it means to me. It’s not ideal but I trust Gods plan for my life. His will, not mine. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5xB53jAsQB — Ebere (@EbereEze10) May 19, 2021

Eze took to social media to appreciate everyone for their show of love towards him.

“The love I have received the past couple of days from my teammates, staff, fans and friends has been so powerful and I can’t tell you all how much it means to me. It’s not ideal but I trust God's plan for my life. His will, not mine,” he tweeted.

Owing to his eye-catching performance for Queens Park Rangers in the English second-tier, Eze joined the Selhurst Park giants on a five-year deal of around £17 million.

He has quickly settled in South London, making 34 appearances in the English elite division and bagged four goals with five assists.

In a recent interview, Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson lauded the Anglo-Nigerian’s influence on his team in the 2020-21 campaign.

“He’s had a good season, there’s no question of that. I think it’s nice that, not just on this occasion [against Sheffield United], but even on other occasions, he really has shown his skills to the utmost and everyone’s picked up on it. I’m really pleased about that,” Hodgson told the club website.

“I’m most pleased with the way he’s settled in, the way he’s become such a team player, the way he works very hard to absorb any tactical information and do the things that the team requires of him, apart from, of course, the mazy dribbles, the excellent ball control he’s been blessed with also.”

He also praised his potential but warned he has more to learn in order to get to the top of his career.

“He knows he has these excellent technical abilities, he knows he is a good player capable of becoming a really good player of the very highest level, but there’s still a bit of learning to be done, a bit of experience to be gained,” he continued.

“His progress for me has been solid, it’s been there all the time. I’ve seen him getting better, we know what he can do.”