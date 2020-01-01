Eze: Crystal Palace midfielder reveals Townsend’s role in his first career free-kick goal

The Anglo-Nigerian opened his goal account in the English top-flight and has explained how the 29-year-old allowed him to achieve the personal feat

Eberechi Eze has praised his teammate Andros Townsend for the opportunity to score his first career free-kick goal.

The 22-year-old was handed his third Premier League start at Selhurst Park since his summer switch from Championship side Queens Park .

The Nigerian midfielder made the most of the opportunity to open his account in the English top-flight and help Palace secure a 4-1 victory over on Saturday.

Eze struck a well-taken free-kick beyond the reach of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier to help his side clinch their fourth win of the season.

The midfielder revealed he has been practising to take free-kick with Townsend in training and appreciated the 29-year-old for the faith he has in him to take the kick after convincing his other teammates of his ability to get the job done.

"100% [it was my first goal from a free-kick]. There’s a lot of practice that we put in, in training and I’m grateful that it has come off today," Eze told Palace TV.

"Andros told me to take it. We practice from each side and he has seen me, so he was the one who told everyone to let me take it. I’m grateful that he gave me the opportunity and that I took it."

Victory over Leeds United ensured Roy Hodgson’s men moved to seventh on the Premier League table with 13 points from eight games.

Eze has now made eight appearances for Crystal Palace across all competitions since his arrival at Selhurst Park, scoring one goal and providing one assist, amid other dazzling displays.

The 22-year-old will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when Palace take on after the international break.

Eze has featured for U20 and U21 but he is still eligible to switch his allegiance to the national team.

The midfielder previously revealed he is yet to make a decision on his international future but open to representing either of the countries.