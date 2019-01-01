EXTRA TIME: Watch Seven-year-old Iranian Mohamed Salah and the Black Stars Jama session

Since you haven't had enough of football during this Africa Cup of Nations, we've collected the best behind-the-scenes moments so far

The first theme we look at is the best recorded jamming sessions by Afcon participants. The tournament has not gone past the first round of group action yet, so we will be expecting stiffer competition as we move along.

We believe this performance by the national team takes the cake. Watch the video below and see if you agree with us.

Ghana's preparing for their opening game against Benin on Tuesday night. When the Black Stars players got back to their hotel after training, they truly turned on the style. There have been question marks about the mood in the camp after the change of captaincy issue in which Asamoah Gyan was replaced by Andre Ayew.

However this video clearly demonstrates that the Ghana players are in high spirits.

Talking about high spirits, the Zimbabwe Warriors would like to compete with Ghana with their talent for singing on the bus. Zimbabwe's opening game came a few days before Ghana, so we will have to see if the players can keep up this positivity after a defeat. The Warriors went on to lose their opening game 1-0 to .

In another video we can see 's midfielder Dean Furman attempt to turn on the style in his birthday dance. What score does Furman get in your rating?

Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 to on Monday afternoon and will have to show more of their skills on the field.

Finally, Egyptian star Mohamed Salah's certainly inspiring with his skills. The inspiration has travelled beyond the borders of Africa and into . We can watch the amazing video (at the bottom) of seven-year-old Mohamad Taha, who recreates some of Salah's best skills as showcased on television.

We used to talk about the Egyptian 'Messi', but will we start talking about the Iranian 'Salah'?

The Black Stars returned from training this evening with a JAMA session at the team’s hotel #TotalAFCON2019 #BLACKSTARS pic.twitter.com/wTblJ9FkMl — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 23, 2019

Warriors in high spirits.

Three days to go#AFCON pic.twitter.com/Vb9kJrJ0nY — Black Rhinos Football Club (@blackrhinosfc) June 18, 2019

Dean Furman celebrated his 30th birthday last night with his teammates who asked him to get on the floor.

Happy birthday Dean! pic.twitter.com/kaXdOmFvXi — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 23, 2019