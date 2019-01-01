EXTRA TIME: Toronto Raptors’ victory is for Africa – Samuel Eto’o

Two African stars were on parade for Raptors as they lifted their maiden NBA title on Thursday

and legend Samuel Eto’o has congratulated Toronto Raptors duo Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam after their historic NBA triumph.

A 114-110 win over Golden State Warriors in the game 6 of the finals was enough for Raptors to become the first Canadian team to win the championship title on Thursday.

Cameroon's Siakam and DR Congo's Ibaka put in top-notch displays at the Oracle Arena, with the former scoring 26 points, to help their team with the win the best-of-seven NBA finals 4-2.

“Thank you for carrying our colours so high my brothers Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka. We are extremely proud of you! Your victory is Africa’s! Congratulations champs,” Eto’o wrote on Instagram.