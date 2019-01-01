Live Scores
Mamelodi Sundowns

EXTRA TIME: South African football legends tribute to Phil Masinga

Gallo Images
The former Leeds United striker succumbed to a long illness, and his passing was made public on Sunday

The social media tributes came pouring in for the last 24 hours and here we highlight the best wishes for the late Phil Masinga.

Former Bafana Bafana striker Masinga was recently hospitalised in December 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa until his health struggles came to an end on the weekend.

He played for the likes of Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL. In Europe Masinga represented Leeds United, St. Gallen in Switzerland, Bari and Salernitana in the Italian Serie A, and then Al-Wahda in Abu Dhabi (Asia). Masinga retired in the year 2002.

A large number of current players, former teammates and clubs paid tribute to Masinga on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

